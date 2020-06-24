Iran reports highest virus deaths since April

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: Iran on Tuesday reported 121 new coronavirus deaths, its highest daily toll in over two months, as it battles to contain the Middle East´s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told a news conference that the new fatalities brought the overall virus death toll to 9,863. That is Iran´s highest single-day fatality rate since April 11, when 125 deaths were recorded.
Lari also announced another 2,445 people had tested positive for COVID in the past 24 hours, raising the country´s caseload to 209,970. The Islamic republic recorded a drop in its daily fatalities in early May, but there has been a rise in recent weeks.