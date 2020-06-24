Coronavirus: Shahbaz disappointed by Imran’s ‘confusion’

LAHORE: PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif, while expressing disappointment and alarm over Imran Khan’s confusion over the new coronavirus, has said his recent confused statement is proof of his persistent state of denial.

In a statement, Shahbaz said the prime minister’s statement is in total contrast to the reigning situation in the country where his own ministers are announcing rising deaths daily. He said the people of Pakistan are paying the cost of this confusion at the federal level with their lives. The PML-N has repeatedly pointed out this confusion and its devastating affects a number of times. He said as the virus spreads aggressively and the number of deaths is rising exponentially, the PTI has been doing nothing but making excuses and coming up with innovative ways to malign the provinces because of its state of denial while hundreds of people die every day. This isn’t the time to find excuses but to act to help the people.

The PML-N president said the prime minister should be called to a meeting of the NCOC and briefed over the true nature of the crisis so that his confusion and state of denial end. The federal government and provinces should formulate a joint strategy, he said and warned that the reports of COVID-19 peaking in Pakistan by the end of June and start of July shouldn’t be taken lightly. Far-reaching and comprehensive decisions must be taken with consensus in the CCI and NCOC meetings.

He said emergency planning must be done considering the grave situation. He stressed that the provision of oxygen cylinders, ventilators and medicine to treat COVID-19 patients must be made available in abundance.