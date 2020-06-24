Remittances remain stable despite corona, PM told

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed Tuesday that remittances in May last year were $20.1 billion and despite four months of coronavirus, these were recorded at $20.5 billion till May this year.

The prime minister chaired a meeting on remittances from Pakistanis abroad and the incentives for them on this count. The meeting was attended by Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Trade Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Special Assistant Shahbaz Gill, Secretary Finance and other senior officials.

The SBP Governor Reza Baqir and Deputy Governor SBP attended the meeting through video link. The meeting considered the current status of remittances sent by Pakistanis abroad and various proposals for granting them more incentives in this regard.

Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari told the prime minister that in the last 18 months, about one million Pakistanis had been sent abroad. He added that despite the corona situation, remittances from the Pakistani community abroad had remained stable compared to other countries in the region.

He said that remittances were $20.1 billion in May last year, while despite four months of corona, remittances were recorded at 20.5 billion in May this year.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said that Pakistanis abroad are our assets.

He added that not only remittances but also facilitation in every possible sector to the artisans, labourers and people of other professions working outside the country was the top priority of the government.

The prime minister directed that special attention should be paid to enhance the skills and vocational training of artisans and craftsmen keeping in view the job opportunities and the market available abroad so that better opportunities could be provided to such capable persons.

He directed the finance adviser and the governor SBP to finalise the concessional package on remittances as soon as possible to ensure prompt implementation of the package.