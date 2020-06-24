close
Wed Jun 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
June 24, 2020

Russian, US envoys discuss N-arms treaty in Vienna

Top Story

NR
News Report
June 24, 2020

MOSCOW: Russia’s deputy foreign minister and the US special presidential envoy for arms control on Monday discussed global security issues and the extension of the START nuclear arms control treaty in particular, the Russian foreign ministry said, reported British wire service.

Sergey Ryabkov and Marshall Billingslea, at talks in Vienna, also discussed the issues of sustaining stability and predictability in the conditions after the end of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), the Russian ministry said on its website.

Latest News

More From Top Story