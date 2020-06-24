Ministers see wheat/flour shortages looming large

ISLAMABAD: Amid increasing political differences within the ranks of the federal cabinet, some cabinet ministers have expressed fears of looming wheat/flour shortages hitting the country and warned that it would have political repercussions.

One participant of the cabinet meeting also warned that if wheat crisis aggravated, it would have definite consequences for the political party. So the government should take immediate steps to avert the looming crisis without wasting any time.

The federal government is left with no other option but to go ahead with import of wheat as some ministers termed allowing import of wheat by private sector just “eyewash”, arguing that when international market prices were on higher side, then why the private sector would take risk to import wheat for meeting looming shortages. The government will have to import wheat in order to avoid exploitation, because it is for the first time in recent history that shortage of wheat started occurring at very beginning of getting the wheat crop.

“The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) might face more pressures because the wheat/flour prices will have psychological effect, so the government will have to move forward in order to avert shortages,” said one participant in the meeting after the cabinet meeting that held under chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

The cabinet echoed with the latest interview given by Fawad Chaudhry that triggered a heated debate among the participants, but the second most debated issue was looming wheat/flour crisis in the country.

Advisor to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh informed the meeting about the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to avert any wheat crisis. However, one federal minister said that the government increased procurement prices of wheat by around 10 to 12 per cent so prices of wheat/flour should be hiked to that extent. He said the price of wheat crossed Rs2,100 or Rs2,200 per 40-kg limit at a time when the wheat production just occurred. So what will happen after few months, he questioned?

Another minister said that after increased support price, the market price should not have touched more than Rs1,550 per 40-kg in domestic market, but farmers started hoarding knowing that there would be shortages this year in the market.

It was told during the meeting that the total consumption of the country along with Afghanistan stood at 27 million tons, with 2.25 million tons consumption per month. The official estimates suggest that the wheat production would be standing at around 25 million tons, and there was shortage of 2 million tons.