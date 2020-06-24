Saudi Arabia to allow around 1,000 pilgrims to perform Haj

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday said only around 1,000 pilgrims of various nationalities already in the kingdom will be allowed to perform a dramatically scaled-down Haj, as it battles a coronavirus surge.

The decision to exclude pilgrims outside Saudi Arabia, a first in the kingdom’s modern history, sparked disappointment among Muslims worldwide even as many accepted it was necessary due to the health risks involved. The reduced number is a far cry from the 2.5 million who attended the five-day ritual last year and it remains unclear what the selection process will be for this year’s Haj, scheduled for the end of July.

“The number of pilgrims will be around 1,000, maybe less, maybe a little more,” Haj Minister Mohammad Benten told reporters in Riyadh. “The number won’t be in tens or hundreds of thousands” this year, he added.

The pilgrimage will be limited to those below 65 years of age and with no chronic illnesses, Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah said.

The pilgrims will be tested for coronavirus before arriving in the holy city of Makkah and will be required to quarantine at home after the ritual, Rabiah added.