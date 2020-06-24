Pak-India diplomatic relations worsen

ISLAMABAD: The Indo-Pak relations took another dip when both countries decided to slash their staff by 50 percent at their missions in Islamabad and New Delhi.

India earlier on Tuesday gave Pakistan seven days to cut down its staff by 50 percent.

“The Indian Chargé d’ Affaires in Islamabad was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey Pakistan’s rejection and condemnation of the baseless Indian allegations. The Indian Chargé d’ Affaires was also informed of Pakistan’s decision to reduce the Indian High Commission’s staff strength by 50% as a reciprocal measure. The Chargé d’ Affaires was asked to implement the decision conveyed to him within seven days”, said the Foreign Office in a statement.

It added that the latest action was a part of India’s desperate attempts to divert the world attention from its state-terrorism and worst human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

“India would be better advised to focus on its internal and external issues rather than creating diversions at the cost of peace and stability in South Asia. Pakistan has been consistently sensitizing the world community that the irresponsible policies of the BJP government are increasingly imperiling regional peace and stability”, reacted the Foreign Office.

Pakistan, in August last year, had expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria over New Delhi’s “unilateral and illegal” move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan’s High Commissioner was asked to return home.

“The Government of India has taken the decision to reduce the staff strength in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi by 50 per cent. It would reciprocally reduce its own presence in Islamabad to the same proportion,” the MEA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Haider Shah was summoned and informed that India had repeatedly expressed concern about the activities of Pakistan High Commission officials.

In its announcement on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said the government had decided to reduce staff strength in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi by 50 percent. The decision, to be implemented in seven days, was conveyed to Pakistan’s Acting High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah.

Pakistan in reaction further pointed out that it categorically rejects and strongly condemns the baseless allegations made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs as a pretext to seek 50% reduction in the staff strength of the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi.

“Pakistan completely dismisses allegations of any violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations by the officials of the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi and reiterates that they always function within the parameters of international law and diplomatic norms”, the Foreign Office maintained.

It also rejected the insinuations of intimidation of Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad.

“The Indian government’s smear campaign against Pakistan cannot obfuscate the illegal activities in which the Indian High Commission officials were found involved. The MEA’s statement is another effort to distort facts and deny the culpability of these Indian High Commission officials in criminal offences”, it added.

The Indian decision comes on the heels of two Indian officials at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad who had been detained by police for overrunning a pedestrian and possessing fake Pakistani currency.

While they were later released, New Delhi asked them to return home.

Syed Haider Shah was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs and conveyed the decision.

The MEA, according to media reports, said Pakistan, on the other hand, had engaged in a sustained campaign to intimidate the officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad from carrying on their legitimate diplomatic functions.

“The recent abduction at gunpoint of two Indian officials and their severe ill treatment underlines the extent to which Pakistan has gone in that direction,” it said.

The Indian statement added that the two Indian officials who returned to India on June 22 have provided graphic details of the barbaric treatment that they experienced at the hands of Pakistani agencies.

Meanwhile, on May 31 India had expelled two Pakistani officials at the High Commission.

“They have been engaged in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terrorist organizations. The activities of the two officials caught red-handed and expelled on May 31 was one example in that regard,” spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs said.

India is trying to divert attention from China and domestic issues and has always been accusing Pakistan of diverting attention of the masses.

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan is actively involved in sponsoring and supporting PTM and BSNs.

Despite India’s repeated violations of Vienna Convention (Maltreatment and harassment of own Diplomats in India), Pakistan has always treated the Indian diplomatic staff nicely.

India has recently maltreated two officials of Pakistan High Commission but Pakistan has not even reciprocated.

It’s always the policy of Modi government to allege Pakistan to hide his failures, and did the same during elections.

The Indian masses and minority groups are fed up with Modi’s policies as these have failed to control insurgencies at home.

Pakistan has always acted responsibly and expects India to uphold the diplomatic norms and values.