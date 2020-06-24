close
Wed Jun 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Sohail Khan
June 24, 2020

SC directs AG to meet Dr Qadeer to solve his problem

National

Sohail Khan
June 24, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday directed Attorney General to meet nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and resolve his problem pertaining to his free movement in the country.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the petition of the nuclear scientist challenging the order of Lahore High Court of September 25, 2019 disposing of his plea relating to freedom of movement on the grounds that it lacks jurisdiction

The court directed Attorney General Khalid Javed to meet the nuclear scientist for resolving his issue besides directing for allowing his counsels to meet him.

Justice Fiasal Arab another member of the bench observed that the matter relates to personal rights of the petitioner as well as national interest adding that the media should cover this case with responsible journalism.

Attorney General Khalid Javed suggested the court to hear both the parties in the instant matter in Chamber.

Justice Yahya Afridi, another member of the bench however, observed that it would not be proper to conduct in-camera proceeding in the matter, adding that it would be better that the government should resolve the matter with Dr Qadeer Khan.

Latest News

More From Pakistan