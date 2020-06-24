AJK to launch awareness campaigns about Covid-19

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Government has decided to launch vigorous campaigns throughout the state to aware citizens about precautionary measures in fight against coronavirus in the region.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana here on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the progress on ongoing efforts of the state administration and decided future strategies including awareness campaigns to effectively inform the public about the safety measures against the spread of coronavirus.

The meeting decided that an effective awareness campaign would be run at the village, tehsil and district level to help public inform about the precautionary measures against the deadly virus.