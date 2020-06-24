close
Wed Jun 24, 2020
AFP
June 24, 2020

Germany orders first local virus lockdown

AFP
June 24, 2020

BERLIN: German authorities on Tuesday ordered a new lockdown for an entire district -- the first since easing coronavirus restrictions and a major setback for hopes of a swift return to normality. The move came after a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse that has infected more than 1,500 workers.

