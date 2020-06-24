Germany orders first local virus lockdown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: German authorities on Tuesday ordered a new lockdown for an entire district -- the first since easing coronavirus restrictions and a major setback for hopes of a swift return to normality. The move came after a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse that has infected more than 1,500 workers.