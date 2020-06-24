ICU facilities provided in all AJK hospitals: Farooq

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that following the spread of COVID-19 in the region, facilities of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) were being provided in all state run government hospitals.

Presiding over a high-level meeting of health authorities and state administration here on Tuesday, he said that coronavirus testing capacity was also being enhanced in the liberated territory.

The prime minister said the government was determined to provide all possible facilities to the medical community and their service structure was also being up-graded. “The future strategies and policies for the betterment of this sector would also be devised considering the opinion of health professionals,” the PM added.

He directed the health authorities to provide all requisite facilities in isolation hospitals and wards. “In this connection, government would ensure that all required facilities were being provided to the patients under treatment in these facilities,” he assured.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan sought suggestions from the administration to effectively deal with the expected challenges at Eidul Azha.

He also directed health authorities, inspector general police and commissioners of all three divisions to appreciate and encourage those officials engaged in COVID-19 operations and showing remarkable performances.

The prime minister further directed the authorities concerned to ensure strict implementation on the recommended SOPs in public transport, markets, hotels and other businesses. “Any violation in this regard should not be tolerated,” the PM added.

Minister Health and Finance Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Minister Information Technology Dr. Mustafa Bashir, Principal Secretary Ehsan Khalid Kiani, Secretary Health, Director General Health, Inspector General Police, Commissioners Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Poonch Divisions, DIGs and other concerned officials attended the meeting.