Court upholds Istanbul opposition leader’s conviction

ISTANBUL: A Turkish appeals court on Tuesday confirmed a jail sentence given to the head of the main opposition party in Istanbul on a range of charges including "terrorist propaganda" and insulting the president.

Last year, Canan Kaftancioglu of the secular Republican People´s Party (CHP) was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison on charges related mostly to tweets posted between 2012 and 2017. The court in Istanbul on Tuesday upheld her jail sentence, the official Anadolu news agency reported.

A CHP source confirmed the ruling to AFP and said the party would apply to the supreme court of appeals within two weeks to seek to reverse it. The top court is due to deliver a verdict within a year.

Kaftancioglu, a doctor by profession, played a key role in the shock victory of the CHP´s Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in June last year.