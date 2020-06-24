Notices served on 39 health employees for being absent

LAKKI MARWAT: The medical superintendent District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital on Tuesday served show-cause notices to 39 employees for their long absenteeism, official sources said.

They said that taking serious note of the long absenteeism of the hospital employees, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Dr Haleemur Rehman Khattak issued show-notices to them. They said that the employees posted in various sections at the hospital were found absent from duties while drawing salaries at homes since long. “It’s ridiculous that the medical superintendents in the past did not bother to take action against them. This medical superintendent has finally warned the absent staff through the show-cause directing them to explain their position within three days and resume their duties or else disciplinary action would be initiated against them,” an official said. They said that half of the employees absent from duties were women.