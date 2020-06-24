No definite date for reopening of Punjab schools, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas has clarified that there is no definite date for reopening of schools across Punjab.

While terming news making rounds on social media about reopening of schools 'fake', Dr Murad said that the government was working on SOPs which would be required when schools reopen. "We are preparing now rather than later unlike previous governments used to do last minute," he added.

Meanwhile, All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) president Kashif Mirza and others while addressing a press conference once again demanded the government reopen schools and claimed that SOPs had been prepared in this regard to protect students and teachers from coronavirus. They also assured full cooperation to the government for implementation of SOPS in schools.

They said schools could function from 7am to 10am in two different shifts maintaining social distancing requirement. They also criticised the idea of online education and termed it a "drama". They also demanded conduct of board exams while observing social distancing SOPs and said the same should not be cancelled.