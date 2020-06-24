India, China agree to disengage in Himalayas

NEW DELHI/BEIJING: Indian and Chinese military commanders Tuesday agreed to step back from a confrontation over a disputed stretch of border where a clash last week left 20 Indian soldiers dead, government officials in New Delhi and Beijing said.

“There was a mutual consensus to disengage,” an Indian government source said, commenting on the outcome of a parley on Monday that lasted almost 11 hours at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or the de facto border, high in the western Himalayas, reports a UK-based international news agency. During the clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15, soldiers from both sides beat each other with rocks and wooden sticks embedded with nails. However, both sides have observed a long-held protocol to avoid using firearms on the sensitive, high altitude frontier.

The deadliest border clash in more than half a century between the nuclear-armed giants had stunned India, and fuelled calls for a boycott of goods from China, its second biggest trading partner.

And while the agreement by commanders on the ground to step back will cool the situation, nationalist sentiment in India has been whipped up, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains under pressure to show he won’t be bullied by China. Speaking in Beijing, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the two sides had agreed to work toward peace and tranquility.

Zhao said the latest parley revisited the consensus reached at a previous meeting between the army commanders on June 6, before the bloody clash, when they had agreed to de-escalate.

“In the meeting, both sides, on the basis of the consensus from the first army commander level meeting, had a candid and deep exchange of views on the border management and control issue, agreeing to take the necessary measures to lower the temperature on the situation,” Zhao said.

Asked if that meant troops on both sides would disengage, Zhao said: “relevant measures are being carried out by the two border forces in the area.” Neither side has given details on how any de-escalation will take place, but Zhao said discussions would continue. Zhao also dismissed Indian estimates that China lost 40 soldiers as “fake news”.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government’s top diplomat Wang Yi Tuesday proposed a “fast track” arrangement for the movement of people and goods with India and Russia. Ministers from China, Russia and India should together discuss trade, energy, transport, education and health, Wang said in a statement on the foreign ministry’s website. Meanwhile, amid calls for a boycott of Chinese goods, India’s government has instructed sellers to declare the country of origin for goods and services purchased via a state-run online portal.

The government announced the change in requirements for users of its Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal in a statement on Tuesday.

It did not single out China and the main objective was to identify items coming from China.

Separately, the portal will provide a “Make in India” filter so that the government or its agencies could choose to buy only those products that meet the minimum 50% local content criteria, the statement said.

Welcoming the decision, the industry chambers, pressure groups close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party asked the government to extend new rules to private online platforms.

The economic wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the guiding body of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said Tuesday’s move would help curb Chinese imports and should be extended to other platforms like Amazon.

“The government should extend the rules to all platforms so that consumers get a choice not to buy Chinese products,” Ashwani Mahajan, co-convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, said.