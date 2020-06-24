Gilead to start trials of inhaled version of remdesivir

CALIFORNIA: US-based biopharmaceutical major Gilead Sciences will soon start clinical trials for inhaled formulation of its anti-viral drug remdesivir used for the treatment of COVID-19, foreign media reported on Tuesday.

"After receiving the green light from the Food and Drug Administration to move forward, Gilead is about to start trials of an inhaled version of remdesivir," said Chairman and CEO Daniel O'Day. "We will screen healthy volunteers for phase one trials this week and hope to begin studies in patients with COVID-19 in August. If the trials are successful, this could represent important progress," he said in a message posted on the company's website. Remdesivir, the investigational anti-viral medicine, is currently given to patients intravenously through daily infusions in the hospital. An inhaled formulation will be given through a nebuliser which could potentially allow for easier administration outside the hospital at earlier stages of disease.

"That could have significant implications in helping to stem the tide of the pandemic," said O'Day. "As part of our next wave of clinical development, we will study remdesivir in treating earlier in the disease, in combination with other therapies and in additional patient groups."