NA Secretariat saves Rs385m, deposits to exchequer

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Secretariat saved and surrendered another amount of Rs385.105 million to the national exchequer.

This is the second portion of the saving from the budget of the NA Secretariat for the financial year 2019-20.

The Secretariat had earlier surrendered Rs366.330 million to the exchequer few days ago. NA Speaker Asad Qaiser issued special instructions for controlling portion the expenditure of the National Assembly Secretariat in compliance of the austerity drive of the government of Pakistan soon after assuming the charge of the post of Speaker. The Speaker constantly oversaw the monetary matters of the NA Secretariat with special emphasis on curtailing the avoidable and unnecessary expenditure. As a result of the strict economic measures taken by the Speaker, total of more than Rs750 million have been saved and surrendered to the national exchequer.

The savings have been made from different heads of account by discouraging lavish and unnecessary expenditure while ensuring smooth conduct of the official obligations of the NA Secretariat.