Two die in accidents

BUREWALA: Two people died in two road accidents on Tuesday. Seven-year-old Muhammad Asad, son of Saleem Bhatti of Chak 156/EB, was crossing a road near Dallan Bungalow Road when a speeding tractor-trolley hit him, leaving him dead on the spot. Meanwhile, Abdul Hameed and his son Muhammad Shakeel of 327/EB were travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit them, leaving them injured critically.