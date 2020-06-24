Two drown in canals

BAHAWALPUR: Two people, including a woman, drowned in canals on Tuesday. Hassain Bukhsh of Sheikh Wahan drowned in Sidhyai-Mailsi link canal while taking bath to beat the heat near Sheikh Wahan. Meanwhile, body of Perveen Bibi was recovered by Rescue-1122 from AP branch canal near Khairpur Tamiwali.

INTERVIEWS: The selection board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) interviewed candidates for posts of Registrar, Treasurer and Controller Examinations besides various posts of professors and associate professors in various departments. The selection board on first day was held at Abbasia Campus and Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor chaired the meeting and board members Prof Dr Zakaria Zakir, Vice Chancellor University of Okara, Dr Shehzad Qaiser, retired Federal Secretary, Prof Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Prof Dr Muazzam Jameel, Registrar and subject experts were also present on the occasion.