Shopkeeper injures Tiger Force member

BUREWALA: A shopkeeper Tuesday injured a Tiger Force member with a knife during a coronavirus awareness drive. Reportedly, Tiger Force volunteer Muhammad Waseem visited a shop and told its owner about the precautions of Covid-19 pandemic. The shop owner M Faisal and his assistant exchanged harsh words with Waseem over the drive. Faisal stabbed Waseem and injured him critically. Later, the owner of a nearby beauty salon and others damaged the shop of the Tiger Force volunteer. Waseem was shifted to the THQ hospital. Police have not taken any action so far.

Online college classes begin: Government Postgraduate College Burewala Tuesday launched online classes for the second and fourth year students. According to college Principal Khushi Muhammad Shahzad, the college has started online classes for second year and fourth year students so that students can continue their academic activities. He said students should immediately contact their respective teachers to join the WhatsApp group of online classes. The college office can also be contacted by phone for more information, he added.