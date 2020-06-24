‘PML-N to protest against proposed University Act’

LAHORE: The PML-N has devised a strategy to counter the move of the government against the autonomy of the government universities. A committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of former education minister Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan. The members include Khawja Imran Nazir, Rana Muhammad Iqbal, Malik Ahmad Khan, Sami Ullah Khan, Khawja Salman Rafique and Malik Nadeem Kamran. PML-N has decided to protest against the move. They said they wouldn't accept black laws of Buzdar government against education. Rana Mashood said they would not allow the government to cut the powers of vice chancellors. Mashood said the government would also knock the doors of judiciary if needed.