Police need professional public affairs handling: webinar

LAHORE: Police department in Punjab needs not to be only professionally trained for effective policing; it needs professional handling of the public affairs to engage with stakeholders including the media, participants argued in webinar series “Police Awam Saath Saath”. The webinar series focused on building a network of alliances between police, media and the civil society is currently being held across the country. A story competition on police reforms under this initiative has already started receiving articles and digital stories and was also launched in Lahore.