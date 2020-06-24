Gang of bike lifters busted

HARIPUR: The police on Tuesday busted a four-member gang of motorcycle lifters and recovered eight motorbikes from their possession, an official said on Tuesday.

District Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar told reporters that the incidents of motorcycle lifting had witnessed a surge during the last few days. He added that the anti-car lifting cell and City Police Station SHO Haroon Khan after collecting CCTV footage from different points traced the gang of four motorcycle thieves. The accused during the interrogation confessed to have committed the crime and led the police to the points they had hid the eight motorcycles of different make and models.