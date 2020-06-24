Mother, child hospital approved

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved a mother and child hospital in Gujrat. The DC said the approval of the hospital was because of special attention of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. He said the hospital will play a key role in catering for the health needs of children and their mothers in the district. CEO Health Dr Zahid Tanveer was also present on the occasion. The DC said the facilities of Gynecology and Child Care, Nursery, PEDS ENT, Surgery, Cardiology, Medicine, Neurology and Special Diseases of Women, etc, have been suggested for the hospital. He said specialist doctors will be appointed here to provide best facility patients. The directions to point out land for the hospital near GT Road have been issued.