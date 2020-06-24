‘Shops flouting dengue SOPs to be sealed’

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Tuesday directed the officials of Health Department to seal shops where dengue larvae are found.

Presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue, the DC said although there is no danger of dengue outbreak due to rising temperatures but dengue larvae may develop due to possible heavy rains in the coming monsoon season so anti-dengue teams should be well aware of their responsibilities.

He also reprimanded the Cooperative Department for carrying out surveillance activities from Android mobile phones and directed departmental action against those using mobile phones. He issued stern warnings to some other departments and expressed his displeasure over non-regularity of Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meetings.

He urged the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to hold meetings. He said the campaign against dengue should be continued with full vigor in the whole district. He said departmental efforts should not be wasted in this regard.

The DC said the most effective measures have been taken to rectify the shortcomings encountered in the previous season so that any possible situation in the present and next season could be dealt with in a better manner.

He said the surveillance of graveyards and tyre shops should be further improved. During the meeting, the performance of the surveillance activities of the district departments was also reviewed with the help of Andriod mobile phones.

It was informed that cases have been registered against 22 people and several others have been issued warnings for the breeding of larvae and 269 dengue larvae were founded from the outdoor which was chemically treated.

Officers of various departments also attended the meeting that also reviewed progress of surveillance activities by departments.

SPORTS COMPLEX: Faisalabad Development Authority Director General (DC) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja Tuesday visited FDA city to review the pace of construction work of Sports Complex.

Reportedly, under the Annual Development Programme of the Punjab government, a mega project of Sports Complex is established at FDA city at the cost of Rs 500 million. He took a round of the project site and inspected the quality of work and said that specification of the project should be kept intact for accurate completion of the Sports Complex.

He was told that the Sports Complex is being established on the 27 kanal land and 50 percent work had been completed. It was informed that two swimming pools, two lawn tennis courts, basketball courts for men and women, three badminton courts, squash court, four table tennis areas, snooker, chess and carom board areas, separate gymnasium for men and women, children park, jogging track, canteen, dinning hall, open recreational area, parking for 80 to 100 vehicles would be the parts of the project. It was informed that the work has been suspended due to the sudden death of the contractor while the remaining funds were also awaited.

The FDA DG said the project was very important and significant in sports sector and the citizens would be provided quality facilities of indoor games and opportunities of recreation. Director Estate Management Suhail Maqsood, Deputy Director Engineering Makhdoom Babar and other officers were also present on the occasion.

RECOVERY OF ARREARS: On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool held a meeting with the officers and staff of the revenue department at his office and reviewed the progress of recovery of government arrears in different sectors. The AC stressed that before June 30, the hundred percent recovery of arrears should be done.