Hospital DMS accuses Battagram DC of corruption

BATTAGRAM: Deputy Medical Superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital, Battagram, Dr Rahim Khan on Tuesday alleged that the deputy commissioner was involved in corruption and malpractices as he had embezzled funds meant for coronavirus patients.

Speaking at a press conference, he claimed that Battagram Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed had embezzled the funds allocated for the Sehr and Iftar for coronavirus patients during Ramazan. He alleged that the official had also stocked N95 masks and other safety gadgets for Covid-19, adding that the doctors at District Headquarters Hospital in Battagram had been left at the mercy of the coronavirus as they were working without protective gears. He also accused the deputy commissioner of interfering in the affairs of District Headquarters Hospital and argued that this hampered smooth working of the hospital.

He demanded the government to transfer the deputy commissioner within 72 hours or else they would stage a protest sit-in against him.