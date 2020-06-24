Governor, corps commander discuss corona situation

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Corps Commander of Peshawar Left-Gen Nauman Mahmood on Tuesday discussed matters pertaining to the updated Covid-19 situation, smart lockdown, relief activities in coronavirus-affected areas and overall security situation in the province in detail.

A handout said Corps Commander of Peshawar Lt-Gen Nauman Mahmood called on the Governor at the Governor’s House. The governor appreciated the services being rendered jointly by the relevant civil and military institutions in containing the spread of coronavirus in the province. The purpose behind the steps being taken by institutions concerned were only to save the lives of people from corona pandemic, he went on to add. The governor urged the public to take precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to avert spread of coronavirus.