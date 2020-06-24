Disinfectant washbasins at Havelian

ABBOTTABAD: Disinfectant washbasins have been installed by the Umar Asgher Khan Foundation at the entrance to Iqbal Market, Phulwali Adda, Ameer Muawaiah Chowk and Usman Bazaar at Havelian in Abbottabad district. Representatives of the Umar Asgher Khan Foundation, Moazzam Faisal, Abid and Jawaid, told reporters, the wash-basin would contain the spread of Covid-19.