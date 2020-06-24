Steve Carrell and Rose Byrne star as political spin doctors in Irresistible

Shot largely in a single location — a claustrophobic 17th-century farmhouse — Fanny Lye Deliver’d in an engrossing chamber piece about a common woman, forcibly blinkered to her power and potential, who faces unspeakable violence in a time of revolution.

Maxine Peake delivers a compelling lead performance as a Puritan’s wife, who believes it is a grievous sin to challenge her husband’s authority, but the most remarkable element of writer-director Thomas Clay’s third film is the period detail.

The farm was hand-built with authentic materials from the ground up in a carefully landscaped location to allow Clay and his team to choreograph gorgeous single-take camera sequences at the mercy of natural light and the wintry elements.

Costumes were hand-dyed and hand-stitched while instruments from the era realise an intrusive orchestral score, also composed by Clay, layering strings with cornetts and sackbuts.

A taut script draws on years of research and the expertise of historical consultants to reflect the radicalism of the era but Clay’s writing occasionally abandons authenticity for an unnecessary pithy putdown (“I’d lose the attitude if I were you!”) before the film descends into hellish retribution for the shocking final act.

John Lye (Charles Dance), a former Captain in the English Civil War, presides over his remote Shropshire farm with a steely glare and an iron fist. He fervently upholds Puritan stricture and bows down only to God, admonishing young son Arthur (Zak Adams) for submitting to his subservient wife, Fanny (Peake). “Never let a woman best you boy,” growls the domineering master.

The hushed order is thrown into disarray by the arrival of two naked and bloodied strangers, Thomas Ashbury (Freddie Fox) and Rebecca Henshaw (Tanya Reynolds), who claim to be the victims of highway robbery.

When John learns that Thomas also served in the military to uphold the glory of Oliver Cromwell’s republic, he permits the interlopers to stay one night in his barn. Soon after, Thomas and Rebecca witness John disciplining Fanny and Arthur with a birch across their exposed backs as “his godly duty to keep them on the righteous path”.

The enigmatic duo are compelled to intervene. As the sun rises over the farm, a preening popinjay (Peter McDonald), who introduces himself as The High Sheriff for the Council of State, arrives on horseback, searching for “a pair of licentious heretics” who participated in a sinful display at a local tavern.

Fanny Lye Deliver’d captures some of the menace of Clay’s controversial and deeply divisive debut feature, The Great Ecstasy Of Robert Carmichael.

Brutality serves the narrative here, sparked by a scene of shroom-fuelled hedonism. Peake and Dance immerse themselves in their roles while Fox preaches “perfect libertinism” in captivating sermons that momentarily avert our gaze from his distractingly whitened teeth. Clay’s impressively staged picture bares its pearly whites, snarls and isn’t averse to drawing blood. The film has swearing, sex and violence. RATING: 7/10

IRRESISTIBLE (15, 102 mins)

The mucky business of politics is hosed down and polished to a media-savvy lustre in writer-director Jon Stewart’s timely comedy about the dirty, money-driven battle for hearts and minds in America’s economically ravaged heartland.

Set in the aftermath of the 2016 US presidential election, Irresistible takes easy pot-shots at political spin doctors, portraying television channels as mouth-pieces for campaign soundbites, which prefer to endlessly commentate on the news agenda rather than set it.

As Emmy Award-winning host of The Daily Show for more than 15 years, Stewart skilfully dissected headlines, combining scalpel-sharp satire with heartfelt, conscience-pricking monologues about senseless loss of life on American soil and abroad.

His script for Irresistible possesses his trademark wit but lacks the bite, contriving a culture clash comedy which transplants power-fixated members of the Washington elite to a close-knit community in Wisconsin where more than half of the storefronts are empty and the local school is the only facility with WiFi.

Steve Carell delivers an appealing performance as a Democrat campaign strategist, who learns valuable life lessons far from home and could, perhaps, find room in his blackened heart for romance with a farmer’s daughter (Mackenzie Davis).

He plays political consultant Gary Zimmer, who is out-manoeuvred by potty-mouthed rival Faith Brewster (Rose Byrne) and a Republican campaign that sweeps Donald Trump into the White House.

Soundbites of Gary confidently predicting a Hillary Clinton victory on polling day are recycled on TV news channels, delivering a few glancing blows to his bruised ego.

He searches for glimmers of hope in the political gloom and is intrigued when a team member unearths video footage of retired military man and farmer Jack Hastings (Chris Cooper) speaking on behalf of immigrant neighbours at a town hall meeting in the Wisconsin community of Deerlaken.

The veteran’s heartfelt words impress Gary and he scents an opportunity for Colonel Hastings to overturn years of Republican tradition in the state. “He’s a Democrat… he just doesn’t know it yet!” grins the consultant.

Gary drives to Wisconsin to persuade Jack to challenge incumbent mayor Braun (Brent Sexton) in a forthcoming election: “Anybody can make a speech. The real test is backing up your words.”

A frenzied media circus descends on Deerlaken as Gary and analysts Kurt (Topher Grace) and Janet (Natasha Lyonne) transform the softly-spoken colonel into a bona fide contender.

Irresistible withholds one tattered ace up its sleeve but for the most part, Stewart’s film feels like it is boxing with well-padded kid’s gloves. Carell and Byrne are amusingly odious sparring partners, more concerned with personal reputations than any lasting social benefits to the people of Deerlaken. Character arcs are predictable and a gut punch promised in the film’s opening minutes fails to materialise. The film has swearing, no sex and no violence. RATING: 6/10

RIDE LIKE A GIRL (PG, 98 mins)

Award-winning actor Rachel Griffiths, an Oscar nominee for her performance in Hilary & Jackie, makes her feature directorial debut with an affectionate biographical drama about Michelle Payne, the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup, the most prestigious thoroughbred race in Australia.

Horse trainer Paddy Payne (Sam Neill) presides over a large family and the majority of his 10 children become jockeys. Youngest child Michelle (Teresa Palmer) follows suit and builds a special relationship with a beautiful horse called Prince Of Penzance.

Michelle prepares to ride the majestic steed in the 2015 Melbourne Cup, where she is a 100-1 outsider. Drawing on years of experience and her bond with her mount, Michelle attempts to gallop ahead of bookies’ favourites Fame Game and Trip To Paris.

THE GIRL WITH THE BRACELET

Adapted from the Argentinian film Acusada (The Accused), The Girl With The Bracelet is a compelling courtroom drama written and directed by Stephane Demoustier about a teenager on trial for a heinous crime.

Sixteen-year-old Lise (Melissa Guers) is arrested and charged with the murder of her best friend Flora Dufour (Emilie Lehuraux). The victim was stabbed multiple times on the morning after a sleepover but Lise claims she left the house minutes before the brutal attack.

Lise’s parents Bruno (Roschdy Zem) and Celine (Chiara Mastroianni) are at odds about their daughter’s innocence and they deal with the impending trial in different ways.

Once the high-profile case enters the courtroom, Flora’s mother (Anne Paulicevich) demands justice for her little girl and a tenacious advocate general (Anais Demoustier) paints a grim portrait of Lise’s character, offering a potential motive for the stabbing.