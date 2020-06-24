close
Wed Jun 24, 2020
June 24, 2020

Where's the money?

Newspost

 
India has announced a 30-billion-dollar inward investment in their telecom industry, and Pakistan is showing the PM and others proudly signing yet another loan agreement. What is this government doing with all the loans and grants given to them in the last few months? People are starving in parts of the country. What happened to the Rs12000 per family allowance?

Asad A Khan

London

