Rupee falls to 2.5-month low on unceasing outflows

KARACHI: The rupee fell to almost two-and-a-half month low of 167.65 against the US dollar in the interbank trade on Tuesday as investors and companies rushed to cover a shortage of the US currency before the fiscal year end, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 167.65 to the dollar after falling to 167.77, a level last seen on April 8. The rupee had settled at 166.58 on Monday. The rupee dropped 0.64 percent or Rs1.07 against the dollar during the session.

Currency dealers said the fiscal yearend demand of dollars from importers and companies weighed down the already weakening rupee. The currency has declined 2.8 percent so far this month.

“The rupee weakened as importers and corporates bought dollars for payments,” said a currency dealer. “It is the fiscal yearend, so there is a large demand for the dollar in the market.”

The rupee fell to 168 versus the greenback from 167 in the previous session in the open market.

The domestic currency has been under pressure due to falling foreign exchange reserves and increasing outflows amid foreign debt repayments. The rupee fell 2.8 percent or Rs4.55 against the dollar since the start of June. It had closed at 163.10 on May 29.

“Going forward much-needed dollar inflows through bilateral multilateral sources may give some support to PKR in July,” said Mohammed Sohail, chief executive officer at Topline Securities. “June-end payments affect the local currency.”

Another currency dealer agreed that the rupee would continue to post losses unless substantial foreign inflows are materialised.

Pakistan is expected to receive multilateral inflows sometime this week, which could help strengthen the rupee and the foreign exchange reserves.