IHC rejects plea to stop formation of petrol inquiry commission

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected a plea seeking stay orders on actions against an oil company amid an ongoing petroleum crisis and asked the petitioner to satisfy the court on how it could interfere in the matters of the executive.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted a hearing on a petition file by an oil company challenging the formation of a fuel inquiry commission. The petitioner had made the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), Fuel Crisis Probe Committee and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents in the case.

During the course of proceedings, the oil company’s lawyer requested that the government had not yet constituted a fuel inquiry commission under the Inquiry Act. To this, Justice Minallah remarked that it was not necessary for the government to form a commission under the act.

The IHC chief justice remarked that the government was answerable to the public, and the chief executive was authorised to conduct an inquiry if there was any problem in the oil supply system. The court directed the petitioner to satisfy the bench on the next date that how this court could interfere into the affairs of the executive.

The court also rejected the petitioner’s request to grant a stay order against show-cause notice served to the oil company. The court served notices to the respondents for June 25.