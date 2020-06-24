Two-metre rule unchanged in Scotland: Sturgeon

EDINBURGH: The two-metre rule on social distancing will remain in place in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said, though the Scottish Government has asked its scientific advisory group to review the measure.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing, the First Minister said its evidence supports physical distancing at two metres. Ms Sturgeon said her administration has asked in what settings and circumstance it might be possible “to accept the risk of people not keeping to a two-metre distance”.

The advisory group is expected to report to the First Minister by July 2. She said: “Until then, the position here in Scotland remains the same. We are advising people to maintain two metres’ physical distancing.

“Any changes announced today for other parts of the UK, while we will look at the evidence underpinning those very carefully, will not apply here at this stage.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that the rule will be relaxed to “one metre-plus” from July 4 in England. Giving the daily Covid-19 figures, the First Minister said a total of 2,476 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up four from Monday.

A total of 18,182 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up 12 on the previous day. There are 865 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of two in 24 hours, while 21 people are in intensive care, up six.

Ms Sturgeon told the briefing she will announce more details on easing lockdown restrictions on Wednesday, ahead of when she had planned to do so.

She said: “Tomorrow, I’ll be able to provide further detail on the timing of some of the specific steps in that journey. I’ll be able to do so tomorrow ahead of when I thought just a few days ago that might be possible.”

Three months on from the lockdown measures being imposed, the First Minister said it has been the “most challenging” period in the lifetime of most Scots.

The First Minister added: “It’s also important to remind ourselves of the progress that we’ve made.”