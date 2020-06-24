Far from virus, Swedish eatery serves just one guest

STOCKHOLM: With the coronavirus making social distancing de rigueur, a Swedish couple have opened a restaurant that serves one diner in an empty field, and the meal swoops to the table by zipline. Aptly named “Bord for en”, or “Table for One”, the unique al fresco eatery allows patrons to “let their worries go”, long enough to enjoy a meal, the restaurateurs told AFP.

“It´s nice to just for once not think about ´Oh, am I going to catch the virus now?´ ´Am I being a risk to anyone else?´”, says Linda Karlsson, 36, who hatched the idea with husband Rasmus Persson in Sweden´s western Varmland province.

At a table set with a white linen tablecloth, David Nordstrom — who came by bicycle from Karlstad, 50 kilometres (31 miles) away — savours his three-course meal in the wide-open wilderness.

On the menu: Seaweed caviar on Swedish-style hash browns with smetana, yellow carrot ginger puree and sweet corn croquettes, and ginned blueberries with iced buttermilk for dessert. All delivered on a zipline that runs from the couple´s kitchen window.

“I hadn´t eaten food outside my apartment since early March. I wanted to get out of my voluntary quarantine and leave the city,” Nordstrom, the spot´s first customer, told AFP. As he dined, a butterfly circled the table and a hawk soared high above.