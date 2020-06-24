Anti-racism protests turn spotlight on icons of US history

WASHINGTON: As the wave of anti-racism protests rocking the United States brings down monuments to figures linked to the country´s history of slavery, the spotlight is shifting to other prominent people long considered untouchable. Although protesters initially focused on removing statues of Confederate generals, the movement has begun to turn its focus to icons of US history, including the nation´s founders Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, and President Theodore Roosevelt. On Monday night, it was the turn of Andrew Jackson, the populist slaveholding soldier-president admired by US President Donald Trump. Protesters attempted to pull down a statue to the seventh US president in Lafayette Square near the White House, spray-painting the word “killer” on the stone plinth and throwing ropes around it before being driven away by police with pepper spray. Trump denounced the “disgraceful vandalism” on Twitter, and vowed that those arrested would face long prison sentences. The death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 has sparked debate around monuments honoring people central to America´s slave system, some of which have been torn down or vandalized. The ongoing protests are “a battle over the narrative of American history in the realm of statues,” Carolyn Gallaher, a professor at American University in Washington, told AFP. “In the South, people decided to venerate Confederates. Protesters are saying, ´No more.´” Slavery served as the economic backbone of the American South until the end of the Civil War (1861-1865), and has left a lasting mark on both daily culture and stereotypes and perceptions of the region. In Virginia, where some of the first English colonies were established before becoming the heart of American slave country, protesters have called for the removal of a statue of General Robert E Lee, the leader of the Confederate army.