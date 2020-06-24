Gaza baby dies after Palestinians cut ties with Israel

JERUSALEM: Baby Omar Yaghi was eight months old when he died, unable to travel from Gaza to Israel for life-saving heart surgery after Palestinian officials cut coordination.

The baby´s mother Raneen has been unable to speak or eat since losing her son last week, his uncle Mohammed Yaghi told AFP. They are one of a number of families caught up in a high-level dispute, after the Palestinian Authority last month ended security coordination with Israel over its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

The move has had a dramatic impact on scores of Palestinians in both the West Bank and Gaza who need Israeli paperwork to access treatment which is not available closer to home. “Omar was supposed to undergo major surgery on May 24, but they told us that our travel to Israel was prevented because coordination was stopped,” said the infant´s uncle. Several human rights organisations lobbied successfully for a new date, but Yaghi died on June 18 just three days before the planned operation. Gaza´s two million residents have lived under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007, with Palestinians having to apply for exit permits to leave the enclave. Israel´s military branch responsible for civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories, COGAT, said the Erez crossing with Gaza is “ready and well prepared” to facilitate transfers. COGAT “keeps allowing, also at these times, an entrance of residents from the Gaza Strip for life-saving medical treatment and in other humanitarian cases,” a spokesperson said in an English statement. Yaghi was born with complex heart problems and he started treatment at Israel´s Sheba Medical Center when he was just one month old. Having been unable to return for the surgery, Yaghi suffered heart failure on Wednesday and was resuscitated at a Gaza hospital.