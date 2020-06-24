Cheers as UK announces pubs to reopen

LONDON: Pubs in England can reopen on July 4 after over three months of closure due to coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday, a move hailed by the industry after warnings many premises could shut for good.

British PM Johnson made the announcement as part of an easing of lockdown measures for hospitality, culture and tourism to help kickstart Britain´s stalled economy. Lawmakers in parliament cheered as he called time on the first countrywide closures of all pubs since the Great Plague of 1665, and following a record slump in beer sales. Calling the moves an end to the country´s “national hibernation”, Johnson said there must be “minimum contact” between staff and customers, with table service only.