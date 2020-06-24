‘Historic’ virus challenges ahead, experts warn US Congress

WASHINGTON: Trump administration health experts including Anthony Fauci warned Congress Tuesday that the United States faces “historic” challenges with the coronavirus and that Americans should brace for a lengthy battle against the pandemic. Fauci, speaking in the backdraft of President Donald Trump´s alarming weekend comments that he had urged health officials to “slow the testing” for coronavirus, also insisted that the president never issued such an order.

“None of us have ever been told to slow down on testing,” Fauci told a House panel on US efforts to mitigate the pandemic. “In fact, we will be doing more testing” instead of less, he said. The US has been hit harder than any country in the world, with more than 120,000 deaths, new outbreaks reaching alarming levels across several states, and a government showing little ability to stem the spread. Fauci, the government´s top infectious disease expert, led a witness panel that stressed it was difficult to predict how long coronavirus will remain a threat. “While it remains unclear how long the pandemic will last, COVID-19 activity will likely continue for some time,” the experts said in prepared testimony attributed to all of them, inducing Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield.