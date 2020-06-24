Trump’s stern warning to protestors

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump delivered a strong warning Tuesday to protestors in Washington, threatening “serious force” if they tried to create a Seattle-like autonomous zone in the US capital. A day after police used pepper spray to disperse demonstrators who tried to topple a statue of a former president just outside the White House, Trump also threatened stiff prison sentences against “anarchists” who damage national monuments. “I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused”.