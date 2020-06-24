India moves to curb sales of Chinese products

NEW DELHI: Amid calls for a boycott of Chinese goods after a border clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, India’s government instructed sellers to declare the country of origin for goods and services purchased via a state-run online portal.

The government announced the change in requirements for users of its Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal in a statement on Tuesday. It did not single out China but an official source told media the main objective was to identify items coming from China.

Separately, the portal will provide a “Make in India” filter so that the government or its agencies could choose to buy only those products that meet the minimum 50% local content criteria, the statement said. Welcoming the decision, the industry chambers, pressure groups close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party asked the government to extend new rules to private online platforms.