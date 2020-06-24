Trump visa freeze delivers blow to US tech sector

Washington: The US tech sector is likely to be hit hard by President Donald Trump´s decision to extend a freeze on most immigrant visas, with critics saying the move could undermine American innovation and leadership. Trump this week said he would extend the ban through the end of the year and broaden it to include H-1B visas for highly skilled workers, as well as L visas used by companies to transfer their own employees. The move could deal a blow to Silicon Valley and the rest of the tech sector, which has long relied on skilled immigrants to fill key positions of engineers, data scientists and other jobs in high demand.

While Trump has argued the temporary freeze was aimed at helping US workers facing high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic, critics said the move would backfire and hurt one of the key segments of the American economy. The freeze “stands to upend the ability of US employers — in the tech sector and beyond — to hire the men and women they need to strengthen their workforce, repower the economy, and drive innovation,” said Jason Oxman, president of the Information Technology Industry Council, a trade group that includes more than 70 companies including Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook and Microsoft. “At a critical time for the US economy, it will have a dangerous impact on the economic recovery and growth for years to come.

Darrell West, who heads the center for technology innovation at the Brookings Institution, said the announcement was “more about politics than good policy,” coming at a time when the White House is feuding with Silicon Valley over social media and other issues. “Trump´s executive order is short-sighted in that it will make it difficult for tech companies, farmers, and the hospitality sector to find the workers they need,” West said.