Two killed in blast near Turkish military academy in Somalia

MOGADISHU: Two people were killed on Tuesday by an Al-Shabaab suicide bomb outside Turkey´s military training base in Somalia, according to the army chief. The army chief Brigadier General Odowaa Yusuf Rageh told state media that the attacker had tried to conceal himself among young recruits who had gathered to enlist in the academy, which trains Somali troops in Mogadishu.