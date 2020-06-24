World’s best restaurant serves food in phase with the moon

PARIS: The world´s best restaurant is now serving food according to the phases of the moon, its chef told AFP. Argentinian Mauro Colagreco already uses biodynamic principles — following the natural cycles — in the kitchen garden of his Mirazur restaurant overlooking the Mediterranean on the French Riviera. From now on, he said, he would follow the same principles on the plate too. The chef was hailed as a magician last year when the Mirazur topped the 50 Best Restaurants in the World ranking for his “exquisite seasonal food”, often drawn from his own “cascading vegetable gardens”. But Colagreco said that he wanted to go further, “not in changing the style of my cooking but in the soul of the restaurant”. Since the Mirazur at Menton reopened on June 12, it has been serving menus based on flowers, fruit, leaves and roots, all intricately linked to the lunar cycle. - Leaves best with rising moon And the chef said some of his classic dishes, such as salt-crusted beetroot with caviar cream, might have to wait their turn. On “leaf days”, for example, when the moon is rising, the leaves that go with the alpine lamb and algae strudel would be at their best. “During the lockdown, I worked a lot in the garden. It allowed me to work out all my worries and to really be in contact with the earth,” the 43-year-old said.