Sanofi expands US vaccine venture in Covid-19 race

PARIS: French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi said Tuesday that it would invest $425 million to expand its vaccine development venture with US start-up Translate Bio as they aim to find a COVID-19 vaccine by next year. The companies have been working together since 2018, hoping to leverage Translate Bio´s work on new messenger RNA (mRNA) drugs that cause cells to create a specific protein for treating a range of diseases. Their work has taken on greater urgency with the coronavirus pandemic, as pharma groups race to be the first to offer a vaccine to halt an outbreak that has killed nearly 470,000 people worldwide since December.