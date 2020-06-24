close
Wed Jun 24, 2020
AFP
June 24, 2020

EU students to face higher fees for English universities

World

LONDON: Students from the European Union starting university in England next year will have to pay higher fees under funding changes introduced as a result of Brexit, the government said Tuesday.

“Following our decision to leave the EU, EU, other EEA (European Economic Area) and Swiss nationals will no longer be eligible for home fee status... for courses starting in academic year 2021/22,” universities minister Michelle Donelan said. Until now, EU nationals have benefited from the same status as British students, who can borrow loans from the government to cover fees of up to Â£9,250 ($11,580, 10,220 euros) a year for a full-time undergraduate course.

