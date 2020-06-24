close
Wed Jun 24, 2020
June 24, 2020

Important Notice for UBL Customers

Karachi

P
PR
KARCHI: There are rumours circulating on various media platforms about an alleged cyber security threat at UBL. The Bank would like to assure its customers and all stakeholders that these rumours are fake and unfounded. UBL has always invested in robust systems and state of the art security measures. Furthermore, to address these rumours, all possible measures are being taken by the Bank, including seeking assistance under the relevant laws.***

