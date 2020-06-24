Three injured for resisting mugging bids

Three people were wounded during separate incidents on mugging bids in the city on Tuesday. According to the Pakistan Bazaar police, 20-year-old Kamran, son of Riaz, was wounded near Disco Morr in Orangi Town. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical treatment. The police said he was injured for putting up resistance to a mugging bid.

Separately, 24-year-old Safdar, son of Zahid, was wounded in Qasba Colony. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. The Pirabad police said some unidentified man stabbed and injured him for offering resistance to a mugging bid.

Moreover, 23-year-old Hassan, son of Abid, was wounded over offering resistance to a mugging bid by two men riding a motorcycle near the Sindhi Hotel within the jurisdiction of the New Karachi police station. The man was taken to the ASH for medical attention. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Two die in mishaps

A man and a 12-year-old boy were killed in separate incidents on Tuesday. A 55-year-old man, Sher Muhammad, son of Gul Sher, died of electrocution at a religious seminary located in the Moinabad area. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, according to the Sharafi Goth police.

Separately, the boy, who is yet to be identified, drowned in a lake in the Manghopir police remits. Rescuers retrieved the body and transported it to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.