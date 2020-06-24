KMC budget for next fiscal year to be presented on June 29

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) budget for the upcoming financial year will be presented in the City Council on June 29. The agenda for budget session has been

issued.

Addressing a meeting for the budget completion, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that a 10 per cent increase as announced by the Sindh government has been incorporated in the budget, but for that they will need additional funds so that the employees can be paid their increased salaries.

Akhtar lamented that the provincial government did not incorporate even a single project suggested by the KMC, saying that now the city was not going to witness any development works next year.

He said that Karachi has already been facing serious issues, and that with the non-approval of development projects, the people of the city will surely seen an increase in their miseries. The mayor said that the National Disaster Management Authority and the Pakistan Meteorological Department have issued an urban flood warning because heavy monsoon rains are expected.

“The cleaning of the city’s storm water drains cannot be carried out because the provincial government has not released the required funds for the task despite the KMC making repeated requests.”

He was of the view that the KMC did not have the resources to clean the storm water drains, urging the provincial government to release the necessary funds for the task. Akhtar said they have tried to incorporate the projects that are directly related to the welfare of the people, adding that the people will be provided with relief through the Annual Development Programme (ADP). He said that more development projects have been incorporated in the next fiscal year’s budget compared to the current year’s.

He also said that the KMC was given only Rs625 million for the ADP, and that they were denied the amount for three quarters by the provincial government, which really affected the development works in Karachi. The amount was also allocated for incomplete projects in the next budget so they could be completed, he added.

He expressed displeasure over the deduction by the Sindh government in the funds for the local bodies, saying that the third tier of the government has already been facing severe issues, so the deduction will increase their problems.

He said that the KMC does not even have the funds to pay the dues of the retired employees. “There is a need to listen to the issues of the local bodies on an urgent basis.”