MQM-P criticises PPP for ‘ignoring urban centres’ in budget

Rejecting outright the Sindh government’s budget for the financial year 2020-21, leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) said on Tuesday that the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party had been punishing the province’s urban centres, particularly Karachi, for not voting for it in the general and local government polls.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s secretariat in Bahadurabad, the MQM-P parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Kunwar Naveed Jameel alleged that the PPP’s provincial government had shown its ethnic bias towards urban centres in the allocation of funds in the budget. Other leaders accompanied him at the presser.

“We reject the Sindh budget 2020-201 because the PPP’s provincial government has continued its biased policy towards the province’s urban centres and has divided the province on the basis of rural and urban,” said Jameel, who is also the party’s deputy convener.

He said Karachi, a city which was paying the highest amount of taxes, was not getting its due share in the provincial budget which was a continuation of the PPP’s policies of overlooking urban centres of the province.

The MQM-P leader said that Karachi contributed around 65 per cent of the total revenue to the federation and 90 per cent to the province, but in return it “hardly” got anything from the ruling centres, respectively.

He said that because of not having a public transport system, Karachi had now been called “a city of qingqi rickshaws”. “In the past 12 years, the Sindh government did not initiate a single project of public transport for the city,” he said.

The MQM-P leader accused the Sindh government of being anti-people for its failure to address the issue of water scarcity in the province’s urban centres, and said the water crisis in the city had turned grave as people were facing agony and physical torture for want of water.

According to statistics compiled by the MQM-P, out of 233 billion rupees, only 26 billion – merely 11 per cent of the total Sindh budget -- had been kept for Karachi. Similarly, it claimed that in the past 12 years, Karachi had been given 4,975 billion rupees to the Sindh province through the federation and 1,506 billion rupees had been given directly.

“But the Sindh government merely spent Rs150 billion in its 12-year rule even after the city’s contributing a total of Rs6,481 billion,” the MQM-P claimed. On the other hand, Sindh’s rural areas only contributed Rs1,560 billion in that period.

The party alleged that seven technical colleges that had been under-construction for the past 15 years had been removed from the Annual Development Plan. The government had also removed the five under-construction sport stadiums work on which had been started during the MQM-P rule from the ADP, it added.

The opposition party also said that the provincial government in the new budget had once more ignored the municipal agencies of the urban areas of the province, making it difficult for them to perform their duties and resolve civic issues. The mega projects, including K-IV, Orange Line and S-III Water Treatment plants, had also been ignored in the budget, it said.