China punishes live-stream apps for ‘vulgar’ content

BEIJING: China has punished 10 live-streaming platforms for "chaotic" content including revealing clothing on female stars and "vulgar hot dances", the cyberspace watchdog said on Tuesday.

The sites including Nasdaq-listed Bilibili and ByteDance-owned iXigua have been reprimanded and ordered to suspend new user registration and overhaul their feeds, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said.

"Some female live-stream hosts wore revealing clothing, while some male hosts used vulgar words and actions, performed vulgar hot dances, spoofs, called names and other phenomena despite repeated prohibition," the authority said.

The CAC, which recently inspected 31 platforms, said it also found some used "pornographic" content to attract users and were suspected of organising illegal gambling, "seriously deviating from the core values of socialism". The 10 platforms are required to "rectify" their content and add the most egregious live-streaming offenders to a cross-platform blacklist.